Taurean Prince will take the court for the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Prince, in his most recent action, had 11 points in a 116-110 win over the Trail Blazers.

In this piece we'll examine Prince's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Taurean Prince Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (+100)

Over 9.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+122)

Looking to bet on one or more of Prince's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 113 points per game last season made the Grizzlies the 11th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

The Grizzlies allowed 44.4 rebounds on average last year, 21st in the league.

Allowing an average of 26.4 assists last year, the Grizzlies were the 26th-ranked team in the league.

Giving up 13 made three-pointers per contest last year, the Grizzlies were 25th in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Taurean Prince vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/10/2023 18 12 3 3 2 0 0 11/11/2022 20 5 0 0 1 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.