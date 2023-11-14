Will Ryan Strome score a goal when the Anaheim Ducks square off against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Ryan Strome score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Strome stats and insights

In two of 13 games this season, Strome has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Predators.

Strome has picked up two assists on the power play.

Strome's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have conceded 49 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.4 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Strome recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/12/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 15:49 Home W 4-1 11/10/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 17:09 Home L 6-3 11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:18 Home L 2-0 11/5/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:03 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 15:05 Away W 4-3 10/28/2023 Flyers 3 1 2 15:40 Away W 7-4 10/26/2023 Bruins 2 0 2 17:51 Away W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 18:21 Away W 3-2 OT 10/22/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 17:27 Home L 3-1 10/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:19 Away L 2-1

Ducks vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

