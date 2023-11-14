Will Ryan Strome Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 14?
Will Ryan Strome score a goal when the Anaheim Ducks square off against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Ryan Strome score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Strome stats and insights
- In two of 13 games this season, Strome has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Predators.
- Strome has picked up two assists on the power play.
- Strome's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have conceded 49 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.4 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Strome recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|15:49
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|17:09
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/5/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:03
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|15:05
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/28/2023
|Flyers
|3
|1
|2
|15:40
|Away
|W 7-4
|10/26/2023
|Bruins
|2
|0
|2
|17:51
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|18:21
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|10/22/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|17:27
|Home
|L 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|18:19
|Away
|L 2-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ducks vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.