When the Anaheim Ducks face off against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Radko Gudas find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Radko Gudas score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gudas stats and insights

Gudas has scored in two of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Predators yet this season.

Gudas has zero points on the power play.

Gudas averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have conceded 49 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.4 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Gudas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/12/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 20:18 Home W 4-1 11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:15 Home L 6-3 11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:40 Home L 2-0 11/5/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:06 Home W 4-2 11/1/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 17:18 Home W 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:24 Away W 4-3 10/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:36 Away W 7-4 10/26/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 14:05 Away W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:01 Away W 3-2 OT 10/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:25 Home L 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.