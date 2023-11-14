The Nashville Predators (5-9) host the Anaheim Ducks (8-6) at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, November 14 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu. The Predators have lost three games in a row.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Ducks have put up a 6-4-0 record over their past 10 games. They have totaled 32 goals while conceding 26 in that time. On the power play, 36 opportunities have resulted in 11 goals (30.6% conversion rate).

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will win the game in Tuesday's hockey action.

Ducks vs. Predators Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this encounter predicts a final result of Ducks 4, Predators 3.

Moneyline Pick: Ducks (+140)

Ducks (+140) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Ducks vs Predators Additional Info

Ducks Splits and Trends

The Ducks have an 8-6 record this season and are 3-0-3 in matchups that have needed overtime.

Anaheim has earned eight points (4-2-0) in its six games decided by one goal.

This season the Ducks recorded only one goal in three games and they lost every time.

Anaheim failed to win the only game this season when it scored two goals.

The Ducks have scored three or more goals nine times, earning 16 points from those matchups (8-1-0).

Anaheim has scored a lone power-play goal in three games this season and has recorded four points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Anaheim is 2-4-0 (four points).

The Ducks have been outshot by opponents in eight games, going 6-2-0 to record 12 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Predators Rank Predators AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 21st 3 Goals Scored 3.14 19th 25th 3.5 Goals Allowed 2.93 11th 17th 30.4 Shots 29.9 22nd 15th 30.5 Shots Allowed 32.4 23rd 16th 20.69% Power Play % 22.45% 11th 31st 68.09% Penalty Kill % 80.95% 13th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Ducks vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.