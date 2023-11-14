Will Max Jones Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 14?
Can we count on Max Jones lighting the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks clash with the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Max Jones score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Jones stats and insights
- Jones is yet to score through 11 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Predators.
- Jones has no points on the power play.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 49 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.4 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.
Jones recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|10:52
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|9:16
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/1/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:30
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|9:38
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/28/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|11:34
|Away
|W 7-4
|10/26/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|7:02
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:07
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|10/22/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:52
|Home
|L 3-1
|10/19/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|9:05
|Home
|L 3-2
|10/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|11:39
|Home
|W 6-3
Ducks vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
