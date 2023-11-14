Can we count on Max Jones lighting the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks clash with the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Max Jones score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Jones stats and insights

  • Jones is yet to score through 11 games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Predators.
  • Jones has no points on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 49 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.4 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Jones recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:52 Home W 4-1
11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:16 Home L 6-3
11/1/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:30 Home W 4-3 OT
10/30/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 9:38 Away W 4-3
10/28/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 11:34 Away W 7-4
10/26/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 7:02 Away W 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:07 Away W 3-2 OT
10/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:52 Home L 3-1
10/19/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:05 Home L 3-2
10/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:39 Home W 6-3

Ducks vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

