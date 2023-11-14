Can we expect Mason McTavish finding the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks take on the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mason McTavish score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McTavish stats and insights

McTavish has scored in six of 14 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Predators yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.

McTavish averages 3.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 49 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 20.4 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

McTavish recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/12/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 20:30 Home W 4-1 11/10/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 18:14 Home L 6-3 11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:36 Home L 2-0 11/5/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 15:36 Home W 4-2 11/1/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:24 Home W 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Penguins 3 2 1 15:54 Away W 4-3 10/28/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 14:20 Away W 7-4 10/26/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 19:06 Away W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 19:29 Away W 3-2 OT 10/22/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 18:21 Home L 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.