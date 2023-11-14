Can we expect Mason McTavish finding the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks take on the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mason McTavish score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McTavish stats and insights

  • McTavish has scored in six of 14 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not played against the Predators yet this season.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.
  • McTavish averages 3.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 49 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 20.4 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

McTavish recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/12/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 20:30 Home W 4-1
11/10/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 18:14 Home L 6-3
11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:36 Home L 2-0
11/5/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 15:36 Home W 4-2
11/1/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:24 Home W 4-3 OT
10/30/2023 Penguins 3 2 1 15:54 Away W 4-3
10/28/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 14:20 Away W 7-4
10/26/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 19:06 Away W 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 19:29 Away W 3-2 OT
10/22/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 18:21 Home L 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.