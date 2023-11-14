Will Leo Carlsson Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 14?
On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks go head to head against the Nashville Predators. Is Leo Carlsson going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Leo Carlsson score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Carlsson stats and insights
- In four of 10 games this season, Carlsson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Predators.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.
- He has a 26.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 49 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.4 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.
Ducks vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
