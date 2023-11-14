On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks go head to head against the Nashville Predators. Is Leo Carlsson going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Leo Carlsson score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Carlsson stats and insights

In four of 10 games this season, Carlsson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Predators.

On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.

He has a 26.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 49 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.4 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

