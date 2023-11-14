The Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James included, face off versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET.

James, in his last game, had 32 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in a 122-119 win over the Suns.

Now let's examine James' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Points Prop: Over 22.5 (-120)

Over 22.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (+104)

Over 8.5 (+104) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (+118)

Over 6.5 (+118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-135)

Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Grizzlies were 11th in the NBA last season, allowing 113 points per game.

The Grizzlies were the 21st-ranked team in the league last year, allowing 44.4 boards per contest.

In terms of assists, the Grizzlies allowed 26.4 per game last season, ranking them 26th in the NBA.

Looking at three-point defense, the Grizzlies were 25th in the league last season, giving up 13 makes per contest.

LeBron James vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/28/2023 31 22 5 6 2 0 1 4/26/2023 37 15 10 5 1 1 1 4/24/2023 45 22 20 7 1 2 0 4/22/2023 36 25 9 5 0 1 1 4/19/2023 39 28 12 3 1 1 1 4/16/2023 34 21 11 5 3 3 2 1/20/2023 37 23 9 6 1 2 2

