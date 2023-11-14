Crypto.com Arena is where the Los Angeles Lakers (5-5) and Memphis Grizzlies (2-8) will go head to head on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET. LeBron James and Desmond Bane are players to watch for the Lakers and Grizzlies, respectively.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14

Tuesday, November 14 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA, BSSE

Lakers' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Lakers topped the Trail Blazers on Sunday, 116-110. Anthony Davis scored a team-high 30 points (and added six assists and 13 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 30 13 6 0 3 0 Rui Hachimura 19 5 2 2 0 1 Cameron Reddish 18 7 2 3 1 1

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis is averaging 25.7 points, 2.7 assists and 12 boards per contest.

James is posting 23 points, 7.3 assists and 10.3 boards per contest.

D'Angelo Russell puts up 14 points, 3.7 boards and 7 assists per game, shooting 36.6% from the field and 23.5% from downtown, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Austin Reaves is posting 9.7 points, 2.3 assists and 4 boards per game.

Taurean Prince is putting up 12.7 points, 1 assists and 2 boards per contest.

