Player prop bet odds for Anthony Davis, Desmond Bane and others are listed when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday (beginning at 10:30 PM ET).

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Time: 10:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs Grizzlies Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 24.5 (Over: -122) 12.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: +120)

Tuesday's over/under for Davis is 24.5 points. That is 1.2 fewer than his season average of 25.7.

He has collected 12 rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (12.5).

Davis has averaged 2.7 assists per game this season, 0.8 less than his prop bet on Tuesday (3.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -102) 8.5 (Over: +110) 6.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: -135)

LeBron James is putting up 23 points per game this season, 0.5 fewer than his points prop on Tuesday.

He has grabbed 10.3 rebounds per game, 1.8 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.

James averages 7.3 assists, 0.8 more than Tuesday's prop bet (6.5).

His 1.7 made three-pointers average is 0.2 higher than his over/under on Tuesday.

D'Angelo Russell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: +130) 6.5 (Over: -125) 1.5 (Over: -147)

D'Angelo Russell's 14 points per game are 1.5 fewer than Tuesday's over/under.

He has collected 3.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.

Russell averages seven assists, 0.5 more than Tuesday's over/under.

Russell averages 1.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: +118) 4.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -125)

The 26.5-point prop total for Bane on Tuesday is 2.5 higher than his season scoring average, which is 24.

He has collected 3.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (5.5).

Bane averages 4.3 assists, 0.2 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

Bane averages 3.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Tuesday (3.5).

