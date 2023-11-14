The Los Angeles Lakers (5-5) will host the Memphis Grizzlies (2-8) after winning four home games in a row.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Lakers vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers make 47.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).

Los Angeles has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.

The Lakers are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank 21st.

The 111.0 points per game the Lakers record are just 3.1 fewer points than the Grizzlies allow (114.1).

Los Angeles has a 3-1 record when scoring more than 114.1 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers are scoring 113.0 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 3.3 more points than they're averaging on the road (109.7).

Los Angeles gives up 108.3 points per game in home games this year, compared to 121.0 away from home.

Looking at three-point shooting, the Lakers have fared worse when playing at home this year, draining 7.0 treys per game with a 26.2% three-point percentage, compared to 10.0 per game and a 33.0% percentage on the road.

Lakers Injuries