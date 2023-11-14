How to Watch the Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:33 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (5-5) will host the Memphis Grizzlies (2-8) after winning four home games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Grizzlies, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Lakers vs Grizzlies Additional Info
Lakers Stats Insights
- The Lakers make 47.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).
- Los Angeles has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.
- The Lakers are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank 21st.
- The 111.0 points per game the Lakers record are just 3.1 fewer points than the Grizzlies allow (114.1).
- Los Angeles has a 3-1 record when scoring more than 114.1 points.
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- The Lakers are scoring 113.0 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 3.3 more points than they're averaging on the road (109.7).
- Los Angeles gives up 108.3 points per game in home games this year, compared to 121.0 away from home.
- Looking at three-point shooting, the Lakers have fared worse when playing at home this year, draining 7.0 treys per game with a 26.2% three-point percentage, compared to 10.0 per game and a 33.0% percentage on the road.
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Gabe Vincent
|Out
|Knee
|Jalen Hood-Schifino
|Out
|Knee
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|Out
|Heel
|Anthony Davis
|Questionable
|Adductor
|LeBron James
|Questionable
|Calf
