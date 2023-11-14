The Los Angeles Lakers (5-5) are dealing with six players on the injury report, including Anthony Davis, as they ready for their Tuesday, November 14 game against the Memphis Grizzlies (2-8) at Crypto.com Arena, which begins at 10:30 PM ET.

The Lakers head into this game following a 116-110 win over the Trail Blazers on Sunday. In the Lakers' win, Davis led the way with a team-high 30 points (adding 13 rebounds and six assists).

Lakers vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Hood-Schifino SG Out Knee Gabe Vincent PG Out Knee 5.0 1.3 3.3 LeBron James SF Out Calf 23.0 10.3 7.3 Jarred Vanderbilt PF Out Heel Anthony Davis PF Questionable Abductor 25.7 12.0 2.7 Jaxson Hayes C Questionable Ankle 1.3 1.7 0.0

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Grizzlies Injuries: Brandon Clarke: Out (Achilles), Steven Adams: Out For Season (Knee), Xavier Tillman: Questionable (Knee), Derrick Rose: Out (Knee)

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: SportsNet LA and BSSE

