The Los Angeles Lakers (5-5) are 4.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a four-game home win streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (2-8) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The game airs at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSSE. The matchup's point total is 227.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: SportsNet LA and BSSE

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -4.5 227.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

In three of 10 games this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over 227.5 points.

The average total in Los Angeles' games this season is 226.9, 0.6 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Lakers are 3-7-0 against the spread this season.

Los Angeles has entered the game as favorites six times this season and won four of those games.

Los Angeles has played as a favorite of -190 or more twice this season and won both games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Lakers have a 65.5% chance to win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lakers vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 3 30% 111 219.6 115.9 230 225.1 Grizzlies 4 40% 108.6 219.6 114.1 230 223.3

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

Los Angeles has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered one time in four games at home, and it has covered two times in six games on the road.

The Lakers put up 111 points per game, just 3.1 fewer points than the 114.1 the Grizzlies allow.

Los Angeles has a 2-2 record against the spread and a 3-1 record overall when putting up more than 114.1 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Lakers and Grizzlies Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 3-7 0-2 4-6 Grizzlies 3-7 2-0 4-6

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Lakers Grizzlies 111 Points Scored (PG) 108.6 19 NBA Rank (PPG) 27 2-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 0-1 3-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 0-1 115.9 Points Allowed (PG) 114.1 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 1-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-1 2-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.