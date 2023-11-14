Lakers vs. Grizzlies November 14 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 8:21 PM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Memphis Grizzlies (0-4), on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, battle the Los Angeles Lakers (2-2). The game begins at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSSE.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet LA, BSSE
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis put up 25.9 points, 12.5 boards and 2.6 assists last year. He also drained 56.3% of his shots from the field.
- Last season, LeBron James recorded an average of 28.9 points, 8.3 boards and 6.8 assists per game.
- Christian Wood's numbers last season were 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He made 51.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 treys.
- D'Angelo Russell averaged 17.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, plus 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Austin Reaves recorded 13 points, 3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, plus 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Jaren Jackson Jr.'s numbers last season were 18.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 50.6% from the field and 35.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.
- Desmond Bane posted 21.5 points, 5 boards and 4.4 assists last year. At the other end, he put up 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Marcus Smart's numbers last season were 11.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game, shooting 41.5% from the field and 33.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made treys.
- Steven Adams put up 8.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Xavier Tillman collected 7 points, 5 rebounds and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he delivered 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Lakers
|Grizzlies
|117.2
|Points Avg.
|116.9
|116.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113
|48.2%
|Field Goal %
|47.5%
|34.6%
|Three Point %
|35.1%
