The Memphis Grizzlies (0-4), on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, battle the Los Angeles Lakers (2-2). The game begins at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSSE.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14

Tuesday, November 14 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA, BSSE

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis put up 25.9 points, 12.5 boards and 2.6 assists last year. He also drained 56.3% of his shots from the field.

Last season, LeBron James recorded an average of 28.9 points, 8.3 boards and 6.8 assists per game.

Christian Wood's numbers last season were 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He made 51.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 treys.

D'Angelo Russell averaged 17.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, plus 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Austin Reaves recorded 13 points, 3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, plus 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s numbers last season were 18.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 50.6% from the field and 35.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Desmond Bane posted 21.5 points, 5 boards and 4.4 assists last year. At the other end, he put up 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Marcus Smart's numbers last season were 11.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game, shooting 41.5% from the field and 33.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made treys.

Steven Adams put up 8.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Xavier Tillman collected 7 points, 5 rebounds and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he delivered 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Lakers Grizzlies 117.2 Points Avg. 116.9 116.6 Points Allowed Avg. 113 48.2% Field Goal % 47.5% 34.6% Three Point % 35.1%

