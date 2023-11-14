The Los Angeles Lakers (5-5) host the Memphis Grizzlies (2-8) after winning four straight home games. The Lakers are favored by 4.5 points in the contest, which starts at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and BSSE

SportsNet LA and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 116 - Grizzlies 109

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lakers vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Lakers (- 4.5)

Lakers (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-6.5)

Lakers (-6.5) Pick OU: Under (227.5)



Under (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.8

With their .300 ATS win percentages this year, both the Lakers (3-7-0 ATS) and the Grizzlies (3-7-0 ATS) have had similar seasons in attempting to cover the spread.

Los Angeles hasn't covered the spread as a 4.5-point favorite or more this season, while Memphis covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more 100% of the time.

Memphis and its opponents have combined to go over the over/under in 40% of its games this season (four of 10), the same percentage as Los Angeles and its opponents (four of 10).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Lakers are 4-2, a better mark than the Grizzlies have recorded (1-3) as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Lakers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Lakers Performance Insights

Offensively, the Lakers are averaging 111.0 points per game (19th-ranked in league). They are allowing 115.9 points per contest at the other end of the court (21st-ranked).

Los Angeles is averaging 42.6 boards per game (22nd-ranked in NBA) this season, while allowing 47.0 rebounds per contest (25th-ranked).

The Lakers rank 20th in the NBA with 24.9 assists per contest.

Los Angeles is averaging 13.2 turnovers per game (10th-ranked in league). It is forcing 13.6 turnovers per contest (19th-ranked).

It's been a tough stretch for the Lakers in terms of threes, as they are recording only 8.8 made threes per game (second-worst in NBA) and are draining just 30.4% of their attempted threes (second-worst).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.