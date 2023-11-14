The Los Angeles Lakers (5-5) welcome in the Memphis Grizzlies (2-8) after victories in four home games in a row. The game starts at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Lakers vs. Grizzlies matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and BSSE

SportsNet LA and BSSE Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Lakers vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Lakers have been outscored by 4.9 points per game (scoring 111.0 points per game to rank 19th in the league while allowing 115.9 per contest to rank 21st in the NBA) and have a -49 scoring differential overall.

The Grizzlies' -55 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 108.6 points per game (27th in NBA) while allowing 114.1 per outing (17th in league).

The teams average 219.6 points per game combined, 7.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams average 230 points per game combined, 2.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles has compiled a 3-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

Memphis has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover seven times.

Lakers and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +1600 +1000 - Grizzlies +8000 +4000 -

