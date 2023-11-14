The No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) host the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) at United Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN. There is no line set for the matchup.

Kentucky vs. Kansas Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Kentucky vs Kansas Betting Records & Stats

The Wildcats beat the spread 16 times in 34 games last year.

Kansas won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.

Kentucky vs. Kansas Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kentucky 74.5 149.9 67.8 135.9 140.8 Kansas 75.4 149.9 68.1 135.9 144

Additional Kentucky vs Kansas Insights & Trends

Last year, the Wildcats averaged 74.5 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 68.1 the Jayhawks gave up.

Kentucky went 13-8 against the spread and 18-4 overall last season when scoring more than 68.1 points.

The Jayhawks put up 7.6 more points per game last year (75.4) than the Wildcats gave up to opponents (67.8).

Kansas went 11-10 against the spread and 22-2 overall when it scored more than 67.8 points last season.

Kentucky vs. Kansas Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kentucky 16-16-0 20-12-0 Kansas 15-18-0 15-18-0

Kentucky vs. Kansas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kentucky Kansas 14-4 Home Record 15-1 6-3 Away Record 7-4 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-9-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.8 71.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74 10-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

