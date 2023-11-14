On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks clash with the Nashville Predators. Is Jackson LaCombe going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jackson LaCombe score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

LaCombe stats and insights

LaCombe is yet to score through 14 games this season.

He has not played against the Predators yet this season.

LaCombe has zero points on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 49 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.4 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

LaCombe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:51 Home W 4-1 11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:16 Home L 6-3 11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 21:25 Home L 2-0 11/5/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 22:21 Home W 4-2 11/1/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 22:30 Home W 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:51 Away W 4-3 10/28/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 19:47 Away W 7-4 10/26/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 21:19 Away W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:29 Away W 3-2 OT 10/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:54 Home L 3-1

Ducks vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

