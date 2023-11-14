Will Frank Vatrano Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 14?
In the upcoming matchup against the Nashville Predators, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Frank Vatrano to score a goal for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Frank Vatrano score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Vatrano stats and insights
- In six of 14 games this season, Vatrano has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Predators.
- He has four goals on the power play, and also one assist.
- Vatrano's shooting percentage is 23.4%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 49 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.4 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Vatrano recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Sharks
|3
|2
|1
|18:28
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/5/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|0
|2
|17:05
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/1/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:57
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|16:36
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/28/2023
|Flyers
|3
|3
|0
|16:53
|Away
|W 7-4
|10/26/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:33
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|20:00
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|10/22/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|18:56
|Home
|L 3-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ducks vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.