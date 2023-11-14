Top Player Prop Bets for Ducks vs. Predators on November 14, 2023
The Nashville Predators host the Anaheim Ducks at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Filip Forsberg, Frank Vatrano and others in this outing.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Ducks vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ducks vs. Predators Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks
Frank Vatrano Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)
Vatrano has collected 11 goals and four assists in 14 games for Anaheim, good for 15 points.
Vatrano Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 12
|2
|1
|3
|5
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 10
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 5
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 1
|0
|0
|0
|4
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Mason McTavish Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
Mason McTavish has racked up 15 points this season, with seven goals and eight assists.
McTavish Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 12
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 10
|0
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 1
|0
|1
|1
|1
Ryan Strome Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
Anaheim's Ryan Strome is among the leading scorers on the team with 14 total points (two goals and 12 assists).
Strome Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 12
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 10
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators
Filip Forsberg Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Forsberg has been a major player for Nashville this season, with 17 points in 14 games.
Forsberg Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 11
|2
|1
|3
|7
|at Jets
|Nov. 9
|2
|0
|2
|3
|at Flames
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Oilers
|Nov. 4
|1
|2
|3
|4
|at Kraken
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|5
Ryan O'Reilly Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)
Ryan O'Reilly is another of Nashville's offensive options, contributing 12 points (eight goals, four assists) to the team.
O'Reilly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 11
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Jets
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Flames
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Oilers
|Nov. 4
|3
|1
|4
|3
|at Kraken
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.