The Nashville Predators host the Anaheim Ducks at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Filip Forsberg, Frank Vatrano and others in this outing.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Ducks vs. Predators Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ducks vs. Predators Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks

Frank Vatrano Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)

Vatrano has collected 11 goals and four assists in 14 games for Anaheim, good for 15 points.

Vatrano Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Nov. 12 2 1 3 5 vs. Flyers Nov. 10 0 0 0 2 vs. Penguins Nov. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 5 0 2 2 3 vs. Coyotes Nov. 1 0 0 0 4

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Mason McTavish Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Mason McTavish has racked up 15 points this season, with seven goals and eight assists.

McTavish Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Nov. 12 1 0 1 4 vs. Flyers Nov. 10 0 1 1 6 vs. Penguins Nov. 7 0 0 0 4 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 5 1 0 1 3 vs. Coyotes Nov. 1 0 1 1 1

Ryan Strome Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Anaheim's Ryan Strome is among the leading scorers on the team with 14 total points (two goals and 12 assists).

Strome Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Nov. 12 0 2 2 2 vs. Flyers Nov. 10 0 1 1 2 vs. Penguins Nov. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 5 0 0 0 0 vs. Coyotes Nov. 1 0 0 0 0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Forsberg has been a major player for Nashville this season, with 17 points in 14 games.

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Nov. 11 2 1 3 7 at Jets Nov. 9 2 0 2 3 at Flames Nov. 7 0 0 0 1 at Oilers Nov. 4 1 2 3 4 at Kraken Nov. 2 0 1 1 5

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Ryan O'Reilly Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)

Ryan O'Reilly is another of Nashville's offensive options, contributing 12 points (eight goals, four assists) to the team.

O'Reilly Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Nov. 11 1 0 1 5 at Jets Nov. 9 0 0 0 3 at Flames Nov. 7 0 0 0 2 at Oilers Nov. 4 3 1 4 3 at Kraken Nov. 2 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.