Ducks vs. Predators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:46 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Nashville Predators (5-9, riding a three-game losing streak) host the Anaheim Ducks (8-6) at Bridgestone Arena. The contest on Tuesday, November 14 begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.
Ducks vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Predators (-185)
|Ducks (+150)
|6
|Predators (-1.5)
Ducks Betting Insights
- The Ducks have won six, or 50.0%, of the 12 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Anaheim has a record of 4-5, a 44.4% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +150 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Ducks have a 40.0% chance to win.
- Anaheim has played seven games this season that ended with over 6 goals.
Ducks vs Predators Additional Info
Ducks vs. Predators Rankings
|Predators Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|42 (23rd)
|Goals
|44 (19th)
|49 (21st)
|Goals Allowed
|41 (11th)
|12 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|11 (14th)
|15 (28th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|12 (20th)
Ducks Advanced Stats
- The Ducks went 6-4-0 over its last 10 contests, including a 7-3-0 record against the spread during that span.
- Five of Anaheim's past 10 outings have hit the over.
- The Ducks total over the last 10 games is 0.4 goals greater than the 6 total given for this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Ducks and their opponents are scoring 0.3 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.5 goals.
- The Ducks have scored 44 goals this season (3.1 per game) to rank 19th in the NHL.
- The Ducks' 41 total goals allowed (2.9 per game) rank 11th in the league.
- Their +3 goal differential ranks 12th in the league.
