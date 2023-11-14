The Nashville Predators (5-9, riding a three-game losing streak) host the Anaheim Ducks (8-6) at Bridgestone Arena. The contest on Tuesday, November 14 begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Ducks vs. Predators Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Predators (-185) Ducks (+150) 6 Predators (-1.5)

Ducks Betting Insights

The Ducks have won six, or 50.0%, of the 12 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Anaheim has a record of 4-5, a 44.4% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +150 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Ducks have a 40.0% chance to win.

Anaheim has played seven games this season that ended with over 6 goals.

Ducks vs Predators Additional Info

Ducks vs. Predators Rankings

Predators Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 42 (23rd) Goals 44 (19th) 49 (21st) Goals Allowed 41 (11th) 12 (11th) Power Play Goals 11 (14th) 15 (28th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 12 (20th)

Ducks Advanced Stats

The Ducks went 6-4-0 over its last 10 contests, including a 7-3-0 record against the spread during that span.

Five of Anaheim's past 10 outings have hit the over.

The Ducks total over the last 10 games is 0.4 goals greater than the 6 total given for this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Ducks and their opponents are scoring 0.3 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.5 goals.

The Ducks have scored 44 goals this season (3.1 per game) to rank 19th in the NHL.

The Ducks' 41 total goals allowed (2.9 per game) rank 11th in the league.

Their +3 goal differential ranks 12th in the league.

