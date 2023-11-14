Thomas Novak and Ryan Strome will be two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Nashville Predators play the Anaheim Ducks at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, November 14 at 8:00 PM ET.

Ducks vs. Predators Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Favorite: Predators (-165)

Predators (-165) Total: 6

TV: ESPN+,Hulu

Ducks Players to Watch

Frank Vatrano is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 15 points (1.1 per game), as he has recorded 11 goals and four assists in 14 games (playing 18:19 per game).

With 15 total points (1.1 per game), including seven goals and eight assists through 14 games, Mason McTavish is crucial for Anaheim's offense.

This season, Strome has two goals and 12 assists, for a season point total of 14.

In the crease, Lukas Dostal has a 5-2-0 record this season, with a .910 save percentage (27th in the league). In 7 games, he has 213 saves, and has given up 21 goals (3.2 goals against average).

Predators Players to Watch

Filip Forsberg is one of Nashville's leading contributors with 17 points. He has scored six goals and picked up 11 assists this season.

Ryan O'Reilly is another important player for Nashville, with 12 points (0.9 per game) -- scoring eight goals and adding four assists.

Novak has scored six goals and added six assists in 14 games for Nashville.

In three games, Kevin Lankinen's record is 1-1-0. He has conceded eight goals (3.01 goals against average) and has made 72 saves.

Ducks vs. Predators Stat Comparison

Predators Rank Predators AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 21st 3 Goals Scored 3.14 19th 25th 3.5 Goals Allowed 2.93 11th 17th 30.4 Shots 29.9 22nd 15th 30.5 Shots Allowed 32.4 23rd 16th 20.69% Power Play % 22.45% 11th 31st 68.09% Penalty Kill % 80.95% 13th

