Tuesday's NHL play includes the Nashville Predators (5-9) hosting the Anaheim Ducks (8-6) at Bridgestone Arena. The Ducks are underdogs (+135 on the moneyline) against the Predators (-160) ahead of the contest, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Ducks vs. Predators Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ducks vs. Predators Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Ducks vs. Predators Betting Trends

Anaheim has played seven games this season with over 6 goals.

The Predators have won 33.3% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (1-2).

The Ducks have been an underdog in 12 games this season, with six upset wins (50.0%).

Nashville has had moneyline odds set at -160 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.

Anaheim is 5-5 when it is underdogs of +135 or longer on the moneyline.

Ducks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 4-6 5-3-2 6.0 3.30 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 3.30 3.10 10 24.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 7-3 5-5-0 6.4 3.20 2.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.20 2.60 11 30.6% Record as ML Favorite 1-2 Record as ML Underdog 3-4 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 1-0 Record as ML Underdog 5-4 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

