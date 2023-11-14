The Nashville Predators (5-9) -- who've lost three in a row -- host the Anaheim Ducks (8-6) on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Follow the action on ESPN+ and Hulu as the Predators and the Ducks hit the ice.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Ducks vs Predators Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks' total of 41 goals conceded (2.9 per game) is 11th in the NHL.

With 44 goals (3.1 per game), the Ducks have the league's 19th-ranked offense.

In the last 10 contests, the Ducks have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Ducks have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 32 goals over that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Frank Vatrano 14 11 4 15 1 6 33.3% Mason McTavish 14 7 8 15 7 3 56.6% Ryan Strome 13 2 12 14 8 8 35.4% Troy Terry 14 5 6 11 11 8 0% Pavel Mintyukov 14 1 9 10 4 3 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Predators Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Predators are allowing 49 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 21st in NHL action.

The Predators' 42 total goals (three per game) rank 23rd in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Predators are 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Predators have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 33 goals during that stretch.

Predators Key Players