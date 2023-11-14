How to Watch the Ducks vs. Predators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:18 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Nashville Predators (5-9) -- who've lost three in a row -- host the Anaheim Ducks (8-6) on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
Follow the action on ESPN+ and Hulu as the Predators and the Ducks hit the ice.
Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Ducks vs Predators Additional Info
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks' total of 41 goals conceded (2.9 per game) is 11th in the NHL.
- With 44 goals (3.1 per game), the Ducks have the league's 19th-ranked offense.
- In the last 10 contests, the Ducks have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Ducks have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 32 goals over that stretch.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Frank Vatrano
|14
|11
|4
|15
|1
|6
|33.3%
|Mason McTavish
|14
|7
|8
|15
|7
|3
|56.6%
|Ryan Strome
|13
|2
|12
|14
|8
|8
|35.4%
|Troy Terry
|14
|5
|6
|11
|11
|8
|0%
|Pavel Mintyukov
|14
|1
|9
|10
|4
|3
|-
Predators Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Predators are allowing 49 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 21st in NHL action.
- The Predators' 42 total goals (three per game) rank 23rd in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Predators are 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Predators have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 33 goals during that stretch.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Filip Forsberg
|14
|6
|11
|17
|13
|7
|33.3%
|Ryan O'Reilly
|14
|8
|4
|12
|4
|13
|54.2%
|Thomas Novak
|14
|6
|6
|12
|7
|14
|46.8%
|Roman Josi
|14
|2
|8
|10
|8
|2
|-
|Luke Evangelista
|14
|1
|8
|9
|14
|6
|0%
