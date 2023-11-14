Heading into their Tuesday, November 14 game against the Nashville Predators (5-9) at Bridgestone Arena, which begins at 8:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks (8-6) are dealing with five players on the injury report.

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Isac Lundestrom C Out Achilles Trevor Zegras C Questionable Lower Body Chase De Leo C Out Knee Brock McGinn LW Out Lower Body Jamie Drysdale D Out Lower Body

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Luke Schenn D Out Lower Body Ryan McDonagh D Questionable Lower Body

Ducks vs. Predators Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Ducks Season Insights

The Ducks' 44 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 18th in the league.

Anaheim concedes 2.9 goals per game (41 total), which ranks 12th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of +3, they are 12th in the league.

Predators Season Insights

The Predators' 42 total goals (three per game) rank 22nd in the NHL.

They have the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential at -7.

Ducks vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-165) Ducks (+140) 6

