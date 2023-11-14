D'Angelo Russell's Los Angeles Lakers take the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent action, a 116-110 win over the Trail Blazers, Russell had 11 points and 11 assists.

Below we will dive into Russell's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

D'Angelo Russell Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (+100)

Over 15.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-141)

Over 2.5 (-141) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (+112)

Over 6.5 (+112) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-141)

Looking to bet on one or more of Russell's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Grizzlies were 11th in the league defensively last year, allowing 113 points per game.

The Grizzlies were the 21st-ranked team in the NBA last season, giving up 44.4 boards per game.

In terms of assists, the Grizzlies were ranked 26th in the NBA defensively last year, giving up 26.4 per game.

Looking at three-point defense, the Grizzlies were 25th in the league last year, allowing 13 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

D'Angelo Russell vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/28/2023 30 31 2 4 5 1 1 4/26/2023 30 11 4 10 2 0 1 4/24/2023 29 17 1 3 3 0 0 4/22/2023 31 17 4 7 2 0 1 4/19/2023 30 5 7 4 1 0 0 4/16/2023 36 19 4 7 3 0 1 1/27/2023 37 19 8 7 3 0 3 11/30/2022 37 15 5 10 2 0 2 11/11/2022 27 4 0 8 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.