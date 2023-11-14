Cameron Reddish plus his Los Angeles Lakers teammates face the Memphis Grizzlies at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game, a 116-110 win versus the Trail Blazers, Reddish tallied 18 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

If you'd like to place a wager on Reddish's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Cameron Reddish Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-110)

Over 10.5 (-110) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+132)

Over 3.5 (+132) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+106)

Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Grizzlies were 11th in the league last season, giving up 113 points per game.

The Grizzlies were the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA last year, allowing 44.4 rebounds per game.

The Grizzlies were the 26th-ranked team in the NBA in assists allowed per game last year, at 26.4.

The Grizzlies gave up 13 made 3-pointers per game last year, 25th in the NBA in that category.

Cameron Reddish vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/27/2022 24 11 0 2 1 0 1 10/19/2022 28 22 5 0 3 1 3

