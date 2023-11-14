Cam Fowler and the Anaheim Ducks will play on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Nashville Predators. Considering a wager on Fowler? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Cam Fowler vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Fowler Season Stats Insights

Fowler has averaged 24:12 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

Fowler has a goal in one of his 14 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Fowler has a point in six of 14 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In six of 14 games this season, Fowler has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Fowler hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Fowler going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40%.

Fowler Stats vs. the Predators

On the defensive side, the Predators are allowing 49 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 14 Games 3 8 Points 4 1 Goals 0 7 Assists 4

