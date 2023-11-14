Will Cam Fowler Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 14?
Can we count on Cam Fowler scoring a goal when the Anaheim Ducks clash with the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Cam Fowler score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Fowler stats and insights
- In one of 14 games this season, Fowler scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not faced the Predators yet this season.
- Fowler has picked up five assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 5.9% of them.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have conceded 49 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.4 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.
Fowler recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|23:10
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|24:17
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|23:53
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/5/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|0
|2
|21:34
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/1/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|27:39
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|25:03
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/28/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|21:18
|Away
|W 7-4
|10/26/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|28:51
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|26:10
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|10/22/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|24:51
|Home
|L 3-1
Ducks vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
