Will Brett Leason Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 14?
When the Anaheim Ducks play the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Brett Leason light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Brett Leason score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Leason stats and insights
- In two of 14 games this season, Leason has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Predators yet this season.
- Leason has no points on the power play.
- Leason averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.5%.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have conceded 49 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.4 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.
Leason recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|12:17
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:18
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:45
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/5/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|9:58
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/1/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|13:03
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:32
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/28/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|13:46
|Away
|W 7-4
|10/26/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|12:04
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|10:50
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|10/22/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|10:03
|Home
|L 3-1
Ducks vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
