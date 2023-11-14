When the Anaheim Ducks play the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Brett Leason light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brett Leason score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Leason stats and insights

In two of 14 games this season, Leason has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Predators yet this season.

Leason has no points on the power play.

Leason averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have conceded 49 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.4 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Leason recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:17 Home W 4-1 11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:18 Home L 6-3 11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:45 Home L 2-0 11/5/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 9:58 Home W 4-2 11/1/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:03 Home W 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:32 Away W 4-3 10/28/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 13:46 Away W 7-4 10/26/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:04 Away W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 10:50 Away W 3-2 OT 10/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:03 Home L 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.