Big West Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:22 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two games on Tuesday's college basketball schedule feature a Big West team, including the matchup between the CSU Northridge Matadors and the Santa Clara Broncos.
Big West Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|CSU Northridge Matadors at Santa Clara Broncos
|9:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|UC Irvine Anteaters at Saint Mary's Gaels
|9:30 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
