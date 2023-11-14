In the upcoming game against the Nashville Predators, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Benoit-Olivier Groulx to find the back of the net for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Benoit-Olivier Groulx score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Groulx stats and insights

Groulx is yet to score through eight games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Predators.

Groulx has zero points on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Predators are allowing 49 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.4 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Groulx recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:10 Home W 4-1 11/1/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:14 Home W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 12:17 Away W 3-2 OT 10/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:35 Home L 3-1 10/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:52 Away L 2-1 10/19/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:19 Home L 3-2 10/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:22 Home W 6-3 10/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:32 Away L 4-1

Ducks vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

