Austin Reaves and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates will face the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 116-110 win against the Trail Blazers, Reaves put up 18 points and four assists.

In this article we will look at Reaves' prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Austin Reaves Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-106)

Over 12.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+114)

Over 3.5 (+114) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-108)

Over 4.5 (-108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+106)

Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 113.0 points per game last year made the Grizzlies the 11th-ranked team in the league defensively.

Allowing 44.4 rebounds per game last year, the Grizzlies were 21st in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Grizzlies were 26th in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 26.4 per game.

On defense, the Grizzlies allowed 13.0 made three-pointers per game last season, 25th in the NBA.

Austin Reaves vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/28/2023 34 11 6 8 1 2 0 4/26/2023 40 17 8 6 3 0 1 4/24/2023 42 23 4 6 2 0 1 4/22/2023 35 13 6 2 1 0 1 4/19/2023 37 12 5 4 1 0 0 4/16/2023 31 23 3 4 3 1 1 3/7/2023 33 17 4 7 1 0 1 2/28/2023 27 17 2 7 4 1 1

