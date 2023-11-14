Austin Reaves NBA Player Preview vs. the Grizzlies - November 14
Austin Reaves and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates will face the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET.
In this article we will look at Reaves' prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.
Austin Reaves Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies
- Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-106)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+114)
- Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-108)
- Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+106)
Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- Allowing 113.0 points per game last year made the Grizzlies the 11th-ranked team in the league defensively.
- Allowing 44.4 rebounds per game last year, the Grizzlies were 21st in the NBA in that category.
- Looking at assists, the Grizzlies were 26th in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 26.4 per game.
- On defense, the Grizzlies allowed 13.0 made three-pointers per game last season, 25th in the NBA.
Austin Reaves vs. the Grizzlies
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/28/2023
|34
|11
|6
|8
|1
|2
|0
|4/26/2023
|40
|17
|8
|6
|3
|0
|1
|4/24/2023
|42
|23
|4
|6
|2
|0
|1
|4/22/2023
|35
|13
|6
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4/19/2023
|37
|12
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|4/16/2023
|31
|23
|3
|4
|3
|1
|1
|3/7/2023
|33
|17
|4
|7
|1
|0
|1
|2/28/2023
|27
|17
|2
|7
|4
|1
|1
