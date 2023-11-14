Anthony Davis NBA Player Preview vs. the Grizzlies - November 14
Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday.
With prop bets available for Davis, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.
Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies
- Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-120)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 12.5 (-128)
- Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-159)
Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- Allowing 113 points per game last season made the Grizzlies the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.
- The Grizzlies were the 21st-ranked team in the league last year, conceding 44.4 rebounds per contest.
- Looking at assists, the Grizzlies were 26th in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 26.4 per game.
- In terms of three-point defense, the Grizzlies were ranked 25th in the NBA last year, giving up 13 makes per game.
Anthony Davis vs. the Grizzlies
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/28/2023
|28
|16
|14
|1
|0
|5
|0
|4/26/2023
|35
|31
|19
|1
|1
|2
|1
|4/24/2023
|42
|12
|11
|2
|0
|4
|2
|4/22/2023
|39
|31
|17
|2
|1
|3
|2
|4/19/2023
|38
|13
|9
|3
|1
|5
|0
|4/16/2023
|37
|22
|12
|3
|0
|7
|3
|3/7/2023
|36
|30
|22
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2/28/2023
|36
|28
|19
|0
|0
|5
|0
