Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Last time out, which was on November 12, Davis posted 30 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and three blocks in a 116-110 win versus the Trail Blazers.

With prop bets available for Davis, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-120)

Over 24.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 12.5 (-128)

Over 12.5 (-128) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-159)

Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 113 points per game last season made the Grizzlies the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Grizzlies were the 21st-ranked team in the league last year, conceding 44.4 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Grizzlies were 26th in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 26.4 per game.

In terms of three-point defense, the Grizzlies were ranked 25th in the NBA last year, giving up 13 makes per game.

Anthony Davis vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/28/2023 28 16 14 1 0 5 0 4/26/2023 35 31 19 1 1 2 1 4/24/2023 42 12 11 2 0 4 2 4/22/2023 39 31 17 2 1 3 2 4/19/2023 38 13 9 3 1 5 0 4/16/2023 37 22 12 3 0 7 3 3/7/2023 36 30 22 3 1 2 0 2/28/2023 36 28 19 0 0 5 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.