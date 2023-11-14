When the Anaheim Ducks take on the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Alex Killorn light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Alex Killorn score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Killorn stats and insights

Killorn is yet to score through four games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Predators.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 49 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.4 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

