On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks square off with the Nashville Predators. Is Adam Henrique going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Adam Henrique score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Henrique stats and insights

Henrique has scored in two of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Predators yet this season.

On the power play, Henrique has accumulated one goal and one assist.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have given up 49 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.4 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Henrique recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:43 Home W 4-1 11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:00 Home L 6-3 11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:58 Home L 2-0 11/5/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 16:39 Home W 4-2 11/1/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:50 Home W 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 16:25 Away W 4-3 10/28/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 15:24 Away W 7-4 10/26/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:00 Away W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:04 Away W 3-2 OT 10/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:54 Home L 3-1

Ducks vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

