Will Adam Henrique Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 14?
On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks square off with the Nashville Predators. Is Adam Henrique going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Adam Henrique score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Henrique stats and insights
- Henrique has scored in two of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Predators yet this season.
- On the power play, Henrique has accumulated one goal and one assist.
- He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have given up 49 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.4 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.
Henrique recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:00
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:58
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/5/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|16:39
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/1/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:50
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|16:25
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/28/2023
|Flyers
|2
|1
|1
|15:24
|Away
|W 7-4
|10/26/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:00
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:04
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|10/22/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:54
|Home
|L 3-1
Ducks vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
