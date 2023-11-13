Monday's contest between the Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) and Xavier Musketeers (2-0) going head to head at Mackey Arena has a projected final score of 75-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Purdue, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:30 PM ET on November 13.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Purdue vs. Xavier Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Purdue vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 75, Xavier 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue vs. Xavier

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue (-8.6)

Purdue (-8.6) Computer Predicted Total: 140.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Purdue Performance Insights

On offense, Purdue was the 152nd-ranked squad in the country (72.7 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 21st-best (62.7 points allowed per game).

The Boilermakers were the 11th-best team in the nation in rebounds per game (36.2) and best in rebounds conceded (24.5) last season.

At 15.5 assists per game last year, Purdue was 29th in the country.

The Boilermakers made 6.8 3-pointers per game and shot 32.2% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 237th and 283rd, respectively, in the country.

Purdue gave up 6.4 3-pointers per game and conceded 31.4% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 73rd and 52nd, respectively, in the country.

Purdue took 38.4% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 61.6% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27% of Purdue's baskets were 3-pointers, and 73% were 2-pointers.

Xavier Performance Insights

Xavier had a top-25 offense last season, ranking 10th-best in college basketball with 80.9 points per game. Defensively, it ranked 292nd with 74.1 points allowed per contest.

Last season the Musketeers pulled down 34.8 boards per game (35th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 29.3 rebounds per contest (65th-ranked).

With 19.1 assists per game, Xavier was best in college basketball in the category.

With 12.2 turnovers per game, the Musketeers ranked 217th in college basketball. They forced 11.3 turnovers per contest, which ranked 238th in college basketball.

The Musketeers drained 7.4 three-pointers per game last year (182nd-ranked in college basketball), and they had a 39.0% three-point percentage (fourth-best).

Xavier gave up 7.4 treys per game (204th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 35.8% (303rd-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Xavier attempted 42 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 68.8% of the shots it attempted (and 75.3% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 19.0 three-pointers per contest, which were 31.2% of its shots (and 24.7% of the team's buckets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.