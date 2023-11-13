Big West Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Monday, November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:34 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There are three games featuring a Big West team on Monday in college basketball action.
Big West Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Cal Poly Mustangs at California Golden Bears
|6:00 PM ET, Monday, November 13
|Pac-12
|Cal Poly Mustangs at California Golden Bears
|6:00 PM ET, Monday, November 13
|Pac-12 Bay Area
|UC Davis Aggies at San Diego State Aztecs
|9:00 PM ET, Monday, November 13
|Stadium (Live stream on Fubo)
