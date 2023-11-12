Will Will Dissly pay out his Week 10 anytime TD player prop when the Seattle Seahawks play the Washington Commanders on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important stats.

Will Will Dissly score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a TD)

Dissly's six catches have turned into 56 yards (11.2 per game). He has been targeted seven times.

Having played four games this year, Dissly has not had a TD reception.

Will Dissly Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 2 2 17 0 Week 2 @Lions 3 3 35 0 Week 6 @Bengals 1 1 4 0 Week 9 @Ravens 1 0 0 0

