When the Seattle Seahawks and the Washington Commanders square off in Week 10 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, will Tyler Lockett hit paydirt? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Tyler Lockett score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a TD)

Lockett's 38 catches are good enough for 402 yards (50.3 per game) and three scores. He has been targeted 57 times.

Lockett has a touchdown catch in two games this season (out of eight), and he scored multiple times in one game.

Tyler Lockett Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 4 2 10 0 Week 2 @Lions 10 8 59 2 Week 3 Panthers 7 3 34 0 Week 4 @Giants 6 4 54 0 Week 6 @Bengals 8 6 94 0 Week 7 Cardinals 5 4 38 0 Week 8 Browns 9 8 81 1 Week 9 @Ravens 8 3 32 0

