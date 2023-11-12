Tyler Lockett has a good matchup when his Seattle Seahawks play the Washington Commanders in Week 10 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Commanders allow 252.7 passing yards per game, fifth-worst in the NFL.

Lockett has posted 38 catches for 402 yards and three TDs this campaign this season. He has been targeted on 57 occasions, and averages 50.3 yards receiving.

Lockett vs. the Commanders

Lockett vs the Commanders (since 2021): 1 GP / 96 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 96 REC YPG / REC TD Washington has given up 100 or more receiving yards to six opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

14 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Commanders this year.

Washington has allowed two or more TD receptions to four opposing players on the season.

The 252.7 passing yards per game given up by the Commanders defense makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Commanders have scored 19 touchdowns through the air (2.1 per game). The Commanders' defense is 30th in the NFL in that category.

Tyler Lockett Receiving Props vs. the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 57.5 (-118)

Lockett Receiving Insights

Lockett, in four of eight games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Lockett has been targeted on 57 of his team's 259 passing attempts this season (22.0% target share).

He is averaging 7.1 yards per target (80th in NFL play), racking up 402 yards on 57 passes thrown his way.

In two of eight games this season, Lockett has a touchdown reception, including more than one TD in one of those games.

He has three total touchdowns this season (18.8% of his team's 16 offensive TDs).

Lockett has been targeted nine times in the red zone (21.4% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts).

Lockett's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Ravens 11/5/2023 Week 9 8 TAR / 3 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/29/2023 Week 8 9 TAR / 8 REC / 81 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 4 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 10/15/2023 Week 6 8 TAR / 6 REC / 94 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/2/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 4 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

