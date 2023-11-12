The Anaheim Ducks, Troy Terry among them, face the San Jose Sharks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, at Honda Center. There are prop bets for Terry available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Troy Terry vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Terry Season Stats Insights

Terry has averaged 19:03 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

Terry has scored a goal in three of 13 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Terry has a point in six of 13 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Terry has an assist in six of 13 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Terry's implied probability to go over his point total is 66.7% based on the odds.

Terry has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Terry Stats vs. the Sharks

On defense, the Sharks are conceding 62 total goals (4.4 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

The team's -45 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 13 Games 4 11 Points 4 5 Goals 0 6 Assists 4

