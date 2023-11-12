Can we anticipate Troy Terry finding the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks play the San Jose Sharks at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Troy Terry score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Terry stats and insights

In three of 13 games this season, Terry has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.

On the power play, Terry has accumulated two goals and one assist.

He takes 3.0 shots per game, and converts 12.8% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

On defense, the Sharks are allowing 62 total goals (4.4 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.5 hits and 21 blocked shots per game.

Terry recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/10/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 22:04 Home L 6-3 11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:55 Home L 2-0 11/5/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 17:21 Home W 4-2 11/1/2023 Coyotes 4 3 1 20:01 Home W 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:47 Away W 4-3 10/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:12 Away W 7-4 10/26/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 22:11 Away W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:30 Away W 3-2 OT 10/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:24 Home L 3-1 10/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 22:57 Away L 2-1

Ducks vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

