Can we anticipate Troy Terry finding the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks play the San Jose Sharks at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Troy Terry score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Terry stats and insights

  • In three of 13 games this season, Terry has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.
  • On the power play, Terry has accumulated two goals and one assist.
  • He takes 3.0 shots per game, and converts 12.8% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Sharks are allowing 62 total goals (4.4 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.5 hits and 21 blocked shots per game.

Terry recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/10/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 22:04 Home L 6-3
11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:55 Home L 2-0
11/5/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 17:21 Home W 4-2
11/1/2023 Coyotes 4 3 1 20:01 Home W 4-3 OT
10/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:47 Away W 4-3
10/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:12 Away W 7-4
10/26/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 22:11 Away W 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:30 Away W 3-2 OT
10/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:24 Home L 3-1
10/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 22:57 Away L 2-1

Ducks vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

