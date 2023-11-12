Taurean Prince and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers will be facing off versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his last time on the court, a 122-119 win over the Suns, Prince tallied seven points and two blocks.

In this piece we'll dive into Prince's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Taurean Prince Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-112)

Over 9.5 (-112) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+124)

Over 3.5 (+124) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+110)

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Trail Blazers conceded 117.4 points per game last year, 23rd in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers gave up 43.2 rebounds on average last season, 14th in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers allowed 27 assists per game last year (worst in the NBA).

Conceding 12.5 made three-pointers per contest last season, the Trail Blazers were 18th in the league in that category.

Taurean Prince vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 19 6 2 0 0 0 0 1/4/2023 21 11 2 0 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.