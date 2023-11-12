The Seattle Seahawks (5-3) host the Washington Commanders (4-5) at Lumen Field on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

The recent betting insights and trends for the Seahawks and Commanders can be seen in this article before you bet on Sunday's matchup.

Seahawks vs. Commanders Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Lumen Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Seahawks 6 44.5 -275 +220

Seahawks vs. Commanders Betting Records & Stats

Seattle Seahawks

The average total in Seattle's games this season is 44.1, 0.4 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Seahawks have covered the spread four times over eight games with a set spread.

The Seahawks have gone 4-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 80% of those games).

Seattle has played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders have played four games this season that ended with a combined score over 44.5 points.

The average total for Washington's games this season is 41.1 points, 3.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Commanders have covered the spread four times this season (4-4-1).

The Commanders have been underdogs in six games this season and won three (50%) of those contests.

This season, Washington has been at least a +220 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Seahawks vs. Commanders Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Seahawks 21.4 20 21.9 18 44.1 2 8 Commanders 21.2 15 27.2 31 41.1 4 9

Seahawks vs. Commanders Betting Insights & Trends

Seahawks

Over its past three contests, Seattle has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

In Seattle's past three games, it has gone over the total once.

The Seahawks have a negative point differential on the season (-4 total points, -0.5 per game), as do the Commanders (-54 total points, -6 per game).

Commanders

Washington has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, in its last three games.

In the Commanders' past three games, they have hit the over once.

The Seahawks have been outscored by four points this season (0.5 points per game), and opponents of the Commanders have outscored them by 54 points (six per game).

Seahawks Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.1 42.5 45.6 Implied Team Total AVG 24.5 24.3 24.8 ATS Record 4-4-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 2-2-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 3-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

Commanders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.1 42.1 40.2 Implied Team Total AVG 23.1 24.3 22.2 ATS Record 4-4-1 0-3-1 4-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-5-0 2-2-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-3 0-2 3-1

