The Washington Commanders (4-5) will do their best to defy oddsmakers when they take on the Seattle Seahawks (5-3) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 as 6-point underdogs. The point total has been set at 45.5.

The betting trends and insights for the Seahawks can be seen below before you bet on their matchup with Commanders. The recent betting trends and insights for the Commanders can be found below before they take on the Seahawks.

Seahawks vs. Commanders Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Other Week 10 Odds

Seattle vs. Washington Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV Info: FOX

Seahawks vs. Commanders Betting Insights

So far this season, Seattle has posted a 4-4-0 record against the spread.

The Seahawks have covered every time (1-0) as a 6-point favorite or greater this season.

Seattle has hit the over in three of its eight games with a set total (37.5%).

Against the spread, Washington is 4-4-1 this year.

The Commanders have won once ATS (1-0-1) as a 6-point underdog or more this season.

Washington has seen four of its nine games hit the over.

