The Seattle Seahawks (5-3) host the Washington Commanders (4-5) at Lumen Field on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Commanders

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

Seahawks Insights

This year, the Seahawks score 5.8 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Commanders allow (27.2).

The Seahawks rack up 57.1 fewer yards per game (311.8) than the Commanders allow per outing (368.9).

Seattle rushes for 97.3 yards per game, 18.9 fewer than the 116.2 Washington allows per contest.

The Seahawks have 10 giveaways this season, while the Commanders have 13 takeaways.

Seahawks Home Performance

The Seahawks score 23.5 points per game at home (2.1 more than their overall average), and concede 21.8 at home (0.1 less than overall).

The Seahawks accumulate 321.3 yards per game at home (9.5 more than their overall average), and concede 359.5 at home (5.4 more than overall).

Seattle's average yards passing at home (206.3) is lower than its overall average (214.5). But its average yards allowed at home (255) is higher than overall (232.1).

The Seahawks rack up 115 rushing yards per game at home (17.7 more than their overall average), and give up 104.5 at home (17.5 less than overall).

The Seahawks' offensive third-down percentage (34%) and defensive third-down percentage (48.5%) at home are both higher than their overall averages of 31.9% and 45.3%, respectively.

Seahawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/22/2023 Arizona W 20-10 FOX 10/29/2023 Cleveland W 24-20 FOX 11/5/2023 at Baltimore L 37-3 CBS 11/12/2023 Washington - FOX 11/19/2023 at Los Angeles - CBS 11/23/2023 San Francisco - NBC 11/30/2023 at Dallas - Amazon Prime Video

