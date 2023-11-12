Kenneth Walker III and the Seattle Seahawks will host Brian Robinson Jr. and the Washington Commanders on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, in a matchup featuring a pair of star running backs.

Trying to place player prop wagers? Most of the top contributors for the Seahawks and the Commanders will have player props available for this matchup.

Kenneth Walker III Touchdown Odds

Walker Odds to Score First TD: +480

Walker Odds to Score Anytime TD: +200

Brian Robinson Jr. Touchdown Odds

Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +1000

Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +380

More Seahawks Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Zach Charbonnet - 26.5 (-114) - Noah Fant - - 18.5 (-114) Tyler Lockett - - 58.5 (-114) D.K. Metcalf - - 65.5 (-114) Geno Smith 261.5 (-114) - - Jaxon Smith-Njigba - - 39.5 (-114) Kenneth Walker III - 64.5 (-114) -

More Commanders Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Terry McLaurin - - 60.5 (-114) Brian Robinson Jr. - 45.5 (-114) - Sam Howell 262.5 (-114) - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.