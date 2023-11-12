The Seattle Seahawks will face the Washington Commanders at Lumen Field on Sunday, November 12 at 4:25 PM ET. Our computer model projects the Seahawks will win -- see below for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

Watch the Seahawks in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Seahawks rank 20th in total offense (311.8 yards per game) and 25th in total defense (354.1 yards allowed per game) this year. The Commanders have been struggling defensively, ranking second-worst with 27.2 points given up per game. They have been more effective on offense, posting 21.2 points per contest (18th-ranked).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Commanders vs Seahawks on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Seahawks vs. Commanders Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Seahawks (-6) Over (44.5) Seahawks 27, Commanders 19

Place your bets on the Seahawks-Commanders matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Seahawks Betting Info

The Seahawks have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this contest.

Seattle has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Seahawks have won their only game this season when playing as at least 6-point favorites.

A total of three out of eight Seattle games this season have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 44.5 points, 0.4 more than the average point total for Seahawks games this season.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Commanders Betting Info

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Commanders have a 31.2% chance to win.

Washington has put together a 4-4-1 record against the spread this season.

The Commanders have been an underdog by 6 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.

In Washington's nine contests this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Commanders games average 41.1 total points, 3.4 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Seahawks vs. Commanders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Seattle 21.4 21.9 23.5 21.8 19.3 22 Washington 21.2 27.2 18.5 32.8 23.4 22.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.