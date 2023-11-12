The Seattle Seahawks (5-3) will meet the Washington Commanders (4-5) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Lumen Field. The Seahawks are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6 points. The over/under is 44.5 in the outing.

Planning to watch this week's game between the Seahawks and the Commanders and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Find all of the live-betting intel you need in the piece below.

Seahawks vs. Commanders Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this year, the Seahawks have led three times, have been losing one time, and have been knotted up four times.

Seattle's offense is averaging 6.4 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 4.3 points on average in the first quarter.

The Commanders have led three times, have trailed four times, and have been tied two times at the end of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

In eight games this season, the Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the second quarter two times, lost five times, and tied one time.

Seattle's offense is averaging 4.9 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 7.3 points on average in the second quarter.

Regarding second-quarter scoring, the Commanders have won the second quarter in five games and have been outscored in the second quarter in four games.

3rd Quarter

The Seahawks have won the third quarter in four games this season, and they've lost in the third quarter in four games.

Offensively, Seattle is averaging 3.3 points in the third quarter (23rd-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 5.4 points on average in the third quarter (25th-ranked) on defense.

Out of nine games this year, the Commanders have won the third quarter five times, lost three times, and been knotted up one time.

4th Quarter

In eight games this year, the Seahawks have lost the fourth quarter four times and won four times.

Seattle's offense is averaging 4.4 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 6.8 points on average in that quarter.

So far this year, the Commanders have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in three games, lost that quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in two games.

Seahawks vs. Commanders Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Seahawks have led four times (3-1 in those games) and have been losing four times (2-2).

Out of nine games this season, the Commanders have been winning after the first half four times and have trailed after the first half five times.

2nd Half

In eight games this season, the Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the second half three times (3-0 record in those games), lost four times (2-2), and been knotted up one time (0-1).

Seattle's offense is averaging 7.6 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is allowing 12.1 points on average in the second half.

Digging into second-half scoring, the Commanders have outscored their opponent in the second half in six games, with a 4-2 record in those contests. They have lost the second half in three games (0-3).

